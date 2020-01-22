Wood kicks off state campaign under SAM party line

While she understands running as a third party candidate is a tough climb, she said she's ready to knock on doors and find out what the voters in the district want.

"I decided I could get out and make a difference," she said. "We need to restore common sense and good solid practical solutions to our government. We need to actually help our people and I want to get back into serving the people. And that is the central focus of my campaign."

According to Wood, some of the biggest issues facing the district are related to infrastructure, bridges, roads, high speed internet and cell service.

"Infrastructure is near and dear to my heart," she said. "Not just roads and bridges, cell service, the electric that keeps going out, these things are the cornerstones and very foundation of our communities."

Wood compared it to a house, "if you don't have a good foundation, your house isn't strong."

"We need to go back to focusing on building strong communities so that they can thrive," Wood said. "So many people say we should bring in jobs to the area and we need to do this, but they don't get anything done. We've got to start small and start with the basics ... if we don't start addressing those very basic things our communities can't grow."