GLENS FALLS — Numerous grants to area nonprofit organizations totaling over $2.3 million were awarded in 2022 by the Charles R. Wood Foundation.

Charles R. Wood established the foundation that bears his name in 1978 to provide assistance in areas of special need in the Lake George region and surrounding areas.

Wood, founder of Storytown U.S.A., the present-day Great Escape amusement park in Queensbury, and co-founder with the actor Paul Newman of the Double H Hole in the Woods Camp for critically ill children, located in Lake Luzerne, along with numerous other endeavors and businesses in the area, died in September 2004 and left the majority of his estate to the Charles R. Wood Foundation.

The grants awarded were:

$300,000 to Albany Medical Center for Glens Falls Hospital’s crisis stabilization unit relocation and expansion

$300,000 to the Double H - Hole In The Woods Ranch Inc. for the 30th anniversary capital campaign

$175,000 to Dollywood Foundation for the Imagination Library Program in the New York counties of Essex, Clinton, Franklin and Hamilton

$150,000 to Emblemhealth Foundation Inc. for EmblemHealth Health@Work serving Fulton, Saratoga, Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties

$125,000 to Albany Medical Center for the Palliative Care Program Fund

$100,000 to United Way of the Adirondack Region Inc. for the YMCA of Plattsburgh Inc.

$100,000 to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for Emergency Department expansion

$100,000 to Children's Museum at Saratoga for the theater exhibition

$89,000 to the YMCA of Saratoga County for creating an intergenerational community hub dedicated to health and wellness

$50,000 to Habitat for Humanity International Inc. for the Lawrence Street Project, Glens Falls

$50,000 to Joint Council for Economic Opportunity of Clinton & Franklin for a cargo truck for JCEO food assistance programs

$50,000 to The Hyde Collection Trust for security upgrades

$50,000 to St. John's Episcopal Church in Johnstown for building renovations

$40,000 to Tannery Pond Center for Arts Education & Community Gatherings in North Creek for lighting and digital projector

$40,000 to Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center Inc. for SPAC School of the Arts — Advancing IDEA in Arts Education

$30,000 to North Country Health and Wellness Inc. in Peru for youth sports and nutrition program

$25,000 to the Open Door in Glens Falls for Life Path Program: health, wellness and nutrition

$25,000 to AdkAction Org Inc. for Farm Fresh Nutrition for our Adirondack Neighbors

$20,000 to Special Olympics New York Inc. for Lake George region young athletes program expansion

$20,000 to Center For Disability Services Inc. for Prospect School flooring renovation

$16,500 to Ticonderoga Central School District for Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program

$15,000 to North Country Children's Museum for Kids Stage Theater

$13,000 to Adirondack Theatre Festival Inc. for ATF Capital Improvements — 50 Elm St. office building, Glens Falls

$13,000 to Moreau Emergency Squad Inc. for AED field deployment

$12,000 to United Way of the Adirondack Region Inc. for The ALICE Project

$12,000 to Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra Inc. for Glens Falls Symphony Children's Concerts 2023

$10,125 to Park Theater Foundation Inc., Glens Falls, for music and tech education

$10,000 to Rebuilding Together-Saratoga County for repairs for low-income families with children in Warren and Washington counties

$10,000 to West Glens Falls Fire Company No. 1 Inc. for AED replacement

$10,000 to Wesley Health Care Center Inc., Saratoga Springs, for life enrichment through purposeful play

$10,000 to NYSARC Inc. — Saratoga County Chapter for therapeutic equipment of Beko Carlo floor lifts and manual wheelchairs

$10,000 to Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area for No More Learning Gap Camp

$10,000 to Wildwood Programs Inc. for Camp Wildwood: Accessibility for students with complex needs in Latham

$10,000 to Glens Falls Area Youth Center Inc. for health and wellness program

$10,000 to PTA New York Congress for Glens Falls City School District Backpack Program

$10,000 to Rise Housing and Support Services Inc. for Housing is Healthcare — community residence rehabilitation in Saratoga Springs

$8,000 to Pride of Ticonderoga Inc. for youth ice rink recreation anchor project

$7,500 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks Inc. for COVID-19 mitigation: Combating the mental health crisis

$6,000 to Empire State College Foundation Inc. for scholarships for three local students enrolled in School of Nursing and Allied Health

$5,483.50 to Home Made Theater Inc., in Saratoga Springs for multi-venue operations readiness

$5,000 to Saratoga Center for the Family for Mental Health Wellness Support for children and families

$5,000 to Girls on the Run Capital Region for Capital Region — northern territory expansion

$5,000 to Mercy Care for the Adirondacks Inc., for age-friendly communities in the Tri-Lakes region of the Adirondacks

$5,000 to Mechanicville Area Community Services Center Inc. for MACSC afterschool reboot

$5,000 to Lake George Region Women for WIN Inc., for hygiene kits for kids

$5,000 to Historic Salem Courthouse Preservation Association Inc. for Lunch, Learn & Play — post COVID-19 expanded outreach free summer youth program

$5,000 to Upper Valley Haven Inc. for The Haven's Children's Services Program in White River Junction

$5,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region Inc. for expanding mentoring programs to address the youth mental health crisis

$5,000 to Civic Center of Moreau Inc. for teen center, Bulldog Zone

$5,000 to Camp Abilities Saratoga Inc. for two local campers to attend sports camp

$5,000 to Lake George Opera Festival Association Inc. for Opera Saratoga summer festival

$5,000 to Lake George Music Festival for "Time for Three" in Lake George

$5,000 to Caroga Arts Collective Inc. for Sherman's Centennial Campaign matching grant

$5,000 to Adirondack Folk School Inc. for blacksmith shop expansion and winterization

In addition, $69,130 was granted in smaller denominations to benefit various other regional not-for-profit organizations.

The foundation, according to a news release, also recognized the increased challenges of food insecurity resulting from the pandemic, especially in the North Country. Funding of nearly $200,000 was provided to pantries and school backpack programs in Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, Fulton, Saratoga, Warren, and Washington counties of New York and Bennington, Rutland and Windsor counties of Vermont.

The foundation is accepting grant applications from IRS approved 501(c)3 organizations whose projects or programs assist children, health care or the arts in the Lake George region and surrounding areas.

Eligible applicants are invited to visit www.charlesrwoodfoundation.com to submit online applications by April 1 for consideration at the spring meeting of trustees or by Sept. 1 for consideration at the fall meeting.

Over the past five years, the foundation has awarded nearly $9.7 million to charitable organizations in the Capital Region, North Country and western Vermont.

“We are so pleased to be able to invest in so many worthwhile projects. From the smallest soup kitchens to the larger capital projects, we are committed to investing in children, health care and the arts in our geographical focus area,” states Charlene Wood, chair and trustee, in the news release.

The foundation’s special health care initiative aims to improve the overall health of the population in the region and will continue to accept collaborative applications from organizations serving Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Montgomery, Warren, and Washington counties.

Information about the online grant application process can be obtained online at www.charlesrwoodfoundation.com.