Wood foundation announces grant application deadlines

GLENS FALLS — The Charles R. Wood Foundation is accepting grant applications from IRS-approved 501©3 organizations whose projects or programs assist children, health care or the arts in the Lake George Region and surrounding areas.

Eligible applicants are invited to visit www.charlesrwoodfoundation.com to submit online applications by April 1 for consideration at the spring meeting of trustees or by Sept. 1 for consideration at the fall meeting.

Over the past five years, the foundation has awarded nearly $9 million dollars to charitable organizations in the Capital Region, North Country and western Vermont.

“We are so pleased to be able to invest in so many worthwhile projects. From the smallest soup kitchens to the larger capital projects, we are committed to investing in children, health care and the arts in our geographical focus area,” said Charlene Wood, chairwoman and trustee, in a news release.

The foundation’s Special Healthcare initiative aims to improve the overall health of the population in the region and will continue to accept collaborative applications from organizations serving Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Montgomery, Warren and Washington counties.

Charles R. Wood established the foundation that bears his name in 1978 to provide assistance in areas of special need in the Lake George region and surrounding areas. Grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations with an emphasis on programs for children, health care and the arts.

Wood is founder of Storytown, USA, the present-day Great Escape Theme Park, and co-founder with the actor Paul Newman of the Double H Hole in the Woods Camp for critically ill children, along with numerous other endeavors and businesses in the area. Wood died in September of 2004 and left the majority of his estate to the Charles R. Wood Foundation.

