Women's Rights Rally highlights abortion as health care

GLENS FALLS — Hundreds of people lined Glen Street in front of Crandall Park on Saturday chanting with signs to express support for abortion rights.

Delaney Camp spoke to the crowd of participants at the Women’s Rights Rally.

She said that roughly two years ago she entered a brief relationship. After a night out with her boyfriend’s friends, Camp was asked if she was on any birth control.

She told her boyfriend that she was not, and they went on to have sex that night with protection.

“To my horror I found out that he had taken it off in the midst of what was happening without my knowledge or consent,” she told the crowd.

She said that when she cried and asked him for answers, he laughed in her face.

Camp thought it was over when she had noticed her next period, but she did not expect it to last three months.

She said that she thought it was just spotting following a usual seven-day cycle, but it didn’t go away.

When Camp went to the doctor she was told that her body was actively rejecting an etopic pregnancy.

This is when a fertilized egg implants and grows outside of the uterus, and if left to grow, it can damage organs and cause life-threatening blood loss.

“If I hadn’t come in when I did, there’s a chance I would have, in the best-case scenario, faced detrimental damage and had a part or all of my reproductive system removed,” Camp said.

The only way to fix things was with the most common method of treatment, which according to Camp, is methotrexate — a chemotherapy and immunosuppressive drug.

“In other words, I had to have an abortion,” she said. “I felt powerless.”

She had to follow up with blood work to make sure her pregnancy hormone levels were dropping safely towards zero.

Without the protection granted under the Roe vs. Wade decision, Camp wouldn’t have had that choice.

“Because of Roe vs. Wade, all of the procedures, check-ups, care and choices were available to me. I had the right to make decisions for myself at my own discretion,” she said.

Without Roe vs. Wade, Camp said that she wouldn’t have met the love her life, or be able to tell the crowd that she was pregnant and expecting a child in Januray.

Rachel Galvin said that she set up the event along with Jade Blanchard and Cheyenne Richardson because they were outraged by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

“Generations have fought to keep this law intact since the law first came into play, and now more than ever we refuse to back down as they continue to try and take from us,” she said.

From noon to 1 p.m. while the participants lined Glen Street, a man driving a pickup truck told the protesters that abortion was still legal.

A member in the crowd responded saying that it isn’t legal for everyone anymore.

Galvin told the crowd that she had no intentions of standing by while people lose their rights across the country — even if she lives in a state where her right to an abortion is recognized.

Dr. Susan Verleger, a Saratoga-based OB-GYN, said the act of getting an abortion is health care.

She said she feels a number of emotions when thinking about the Supreme Court’s decision. Mostly anger, sadness and fear.

“I’m scared,” she said. “I’m scared for the future. I’m angry that politicians are taking away the decision that should be between a woman and her health care provider.”

Verleger has two daughters.

She said she fears for them, and the world that they could be growing up in. She wonders what kind of health care they are going to be provided when they are older.

Verleger said she is also fearful for the children who will come to know a life without the support system needed to succeed.

“The children who are going to be born into this world and not have the support they need — not have the food they need, not have the mental health care that they need,” she said.

She is also worried for her colleagues working in states where abortion rights are so restricted that they fear for their jobs.

Verleger said that some OB-GYN’s risk losing their license for “practicing evidence-based medicine.”

She said that she had taken care of a 12-year-old girl who was presented to the hospital with sepsis due to a kidney infection.

While an ultrasound was being performed to check on the kidneys, she discovered that the girl was 20 weeks pregnant. The girl had been raped by a family member, according to Verleger.

She said that the girl had to spend days in the ICU before they could perform the abortion that saved her life.

“I have taken care of so many women over the years. I get scared to tell people that I perform abortions because I am afraid that someone is going to shoot me,” Verleger said.

To close out the speeches, Galvin told those in attendance on the 90-degree afternoon to take advantage of the vendors and booths that were set up by local organizations and politicians for the voting population to get informed.

She also urged people to connect with one another.

“Not a lot of us have a huge community. That’s why we are here,” she said.