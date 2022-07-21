Women's Rights March turned to rally amid incoming heat wave

GLENS FALLS — Expected temperatures in the low 90s have caused the Women’s Rights March on Saturday to skip the marching and shift solely to Crandall Park.

Rachel Galvin, organizer for the event, said that the organizers are highly concerned about the safety of those in attendance due to the heat coming to the city. The event is organized by Galvin, Cheyenne Richardson and Jade Blanchard.

“If people are willing, it is much appreciated that they bring a case of water or a cooler with ice that we can put some of our donated water in to share,” she said.

The march was organized in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that ruled the right to have an abortion was constitutionally protected.

Speakers are scheduled to speak from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., and vendors and booths will be set up for participants to view.

But instead of marching from Crandall Public Library to Crandall Park from noon to 1 p.m., participants will line Glen Street in front of the park, show their signs and make their voices heard.

“There are so many people expected to attend, and the last thing any of us want is harm to anyone’s health. We hope you understand and can still join us,” the group of organizers posted to the event’s Facebook page.

Galvin said that anyone in attendance feeling signs of heat stroke should refer to the first aid tent, which will be located near the bandstand at the park.

Jeremy Davis, assistant director of operations at Weather Routing Inc., said if the current forecast stands, there will not be a heat wave despite the weekend of temperatures in the 90s.

“To be considered a heat wave, we’re going to need three days in a row of 90 (degrees) or higher. We have not hit that today,” he said over the phone on Thursday afternoon.

The temperatures will be in the low 90s on Saturday for the Women’s Rights March, which led to the decision to solely hold the event at Crandall Park.

Davis was looking at the data from July of last year, which was an unusually cool and wet month in 2021. The average temperature was 2 degrees below normal.

“We had plenty of rainfall last year, and the highs and lows were below normal,” he said.

This year, the area is averaging temperatures that are seven-tenths of a degree below normal, according to Davis.

He said that the heat has been intense recently, but July has been relatively cool overall.

“A lot of the month was very reasonable. In fact, we had a stretch for about a week where we had slightly below normal temperatures, and we had those nice cool nights,” he said.

He said that there were some warmer days in the month, but evenings with temperatures in the 50s, and even touching the 40s, the average temperature has been slightly lower than normal.

On July 10 and July 11, a record low of 46 degrees was set for the month, according to Davis.

“We’ve had actually several 40-degree readings in July, which isn’t totally unusual,” he said. “But we had quite a few of those.”

He said that with the incoming warm weather this weekend, the average temperatures will be slightly above normal.

Typically, the area averages a little over six days of temperatures in the 90s, with three usually occurring in July. This year, May and June have each had one day of temperatures in the 90s, and July has had two.

“If we get two, maybe three in the next few days we will be kind of at our seasonal norm,” Davis said.

Thursday storm

July has also been a pretty dry month, but on Thursday scattered storms brought short stretches of heavy rain.

There were reports of downed tree branches on Ridge Street and Lawton Avenue in Glens Falls on Thursday. Don Lehman, director of public affairs for Warren County, said that the major rainfall was confined to the most southern portion of the county.

On Thursday, Davis said that there had been several thunderstorms and other heavy showers that moved through the area as of 3 p.m.

He said that the general precipitation across the Glens Falls and Queensbury area was 0.37 inches on average.

Some other local weather stations in Glens Falls were reporting roughly half of an inch of rain, according to Davis.

“The rainfall distribution of them is pretty variable depending on whether people got the direct impacts of them,” he said. “They were moving pretty quick, so most of the downpours didn’t last too long.”