Women's Rights March set for July 23 in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Rachel Galvin organized a Women’s Rights March in 2019 in response to some states in the country placing stronger restrictions on abortion laws.

Alongside Jade Blanchard and Cheyenne Richardson, the trio of local residents planned a rally that Galvin said had a smaller turnout than the one they are expecting on July 23.

Galvin resides in Hadley, Richardson in Corinth, and Blanchard in Glens Falls.

Fast forward three years and they have organized another march for women’s rights, and the topic of abortion has remained the focal point.

“Once we heard about the overturn of Roe v. Wade, we knew what we needed to do,” she said. “We had to buckle up and do it again, but we need to do it bigger. We need to do it better.”

Galvin said that they are ready to let the government officials and community members know that they are prepared to make their voices heard in opposition to the Supreme Court’s ruling.

She said that, luckily, the state she lives in doesn’t plan to take away or limit abortion rights, but that doesn’t mean that other people’s lives aren’t at risk.

“We are very excited to see how large of a turnout we can get, because the more people that show up the louder our voices are going to be,” Galvin said.

The march is scheduled to begin at noon from Crandall Public Library. From there, those in attendance will march to Crandall Park.

Galvin said that the organizers are in contact with the Glens Falls Police Department to see if they can close the section of Glen Street that the group would be marching down to get to Crandall Park, but nothing had been set in stone as of Friday afternoon.

There will be time to display signs, listen to speakers from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., and visit booths and vendors on site for the remainder of the event at 4 p.m.

Galvin said that the list of speakers for the event will be finalized this weekend, but it will feature a spokesperson from Planned Parenthood.

“We plan to have at least four or five, but it should be an hour’s worth of speakers. Afterward, we will have a bunch of vendors there. We have some Democratic nominees that will be there. We have local women-owned businesses and local businesses in general that are setting up vendor booths,” she said.

Galvin said that the politicians in attendance would not be speaking, but they will have booths set up for people to learn about their campaigns.

Galvin, Richardson and Blanchard are not affiliated with any organizations and planned the event on their own.

They started a GoFundMe page on Thursday to help cover the cost for things such as securing the proper permits, the cost of hiring a DJ, and reserving a pavilion in Crandall Park.

The march is set to go ahead regardless of how much money is raised through the page.

“Any excess that we make off that GoFundMe will be donated to Planned Parenthood to ensure that we still have access to that super-important resource in our community,” Galvin said.

To donate to the GoFundMe page, visit gofundme.com/f/womens-right-march.

She said that Blanchard and herself met Richardson while organizing the march in 2019.

Galvin said that Richardson was a participant in the march that year. Galvin said that she reached out after, expressing her interest in helping them organize similar events in the future.

Galvin said that the trio is excited for the march. She said that the event on Facebook has over 800 people interested.

“We are really grateful for our community, the people around us, and to have a sense of knowing that you’re not alone,” she said. “You’re not the only one that wants to not be silent about this issue.”