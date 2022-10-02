 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Women's rally planned for Saturday in Glens Falls City Park

GLENS FALLS — A rally in support of the National Women's Wave movement will take place in downtown Glens Falls.

The rally is set for Saturday, Oct. 8, and will take place at Glens Falls City Park on Maple Street, from noon until 2 p.m.

According to a press release sent out on Sunday, the event is an effort to encourage voting, and voter registration and information for the Nov. 8 election will be available.

The event will also feature speakers and live music. It is free and open to the public.

This rally is part of a nationwide women's march one month ahead of the midterm elections, meant to rally supporters of reproductive rights and gender and racial rights. 

