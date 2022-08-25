 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Women's Equality Day event set for Crandall Public Library on Friday

GLENS FALLS — AAUW-Adirondack Branch, in partnership with Crandall Public Library, will hold a  Celebrate Women’s Equality Day on Friday, Aug. 26, in the library's Christine MacDonald Community Room.

The free event starts at 11:00 a.m. and is open to the public.

At 11:30 a.m., there will be a presentation on women’s equality in the United States, past and present.

Eight local organizations are providing material for attendees: AAUW-Adirondack Branch (American Association of University Women), WSWHE BOCES (women in the trades), League of Women Voters of Saratoga County, North Country Earth Action, Glens Falls Rotary, Soroptimist International of the Adirondacks, Wiawaka Center for Women and Zonta Club of Glens Falls.

