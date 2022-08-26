Women's Equality Day celebrated at event in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — The community room of Crandall Public Library buzzed with chatter Friday morning as women’s rights and empowerment activists and groups to celebrate Women’s Equality Day.

Connie Bosse, co-president of the Adirondack chapter of the American Association of University Women, gave a witty presentation on the history of women’s rights that kept the crowd of about 65 cheering and chuckling.

The American Association of University Women, or AAUW, a national organization, was founded in 1881 to promote equity for women, education and self-development, according to their website.

Before Bosse began, she introduced Glens Falls Third Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, in attendance with a plaque to proclaim Women’s Equality Day in Warren County as Aug. 26.

The co-president highlighted the strides that have been made in regards to women’s rights since the birth of our country, but repeatedly reminded the crowd “we have work to do.”

“We are fortunate to live in New York state, but we have much work to do at a federal level, as you will see it is a common theme in this presentation,” Bosse said.

She also thanked state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, for attending as well as the various women’s groups such as the League of Women Voters of Saratoga County and North Country Earth Action.

An exhibit of handmade tea cozies embellished with hand-woven portraits of local suffragettes was on display next to a table of mini-figurines meant to represent important woman figures in history.

Woerner said women’s equality was something that should highlighted by all, but also agreed there was room for improvement before celebrating.

“Sadly, after all these years, we are still not fully equal,” Woerner said on Friday.