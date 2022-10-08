Women's abortion rights rally makes a 'Wave' in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — The sun was shining on the crowd gathered for a Women's Wave rally for reproductive rights at Glens Falls City Park on Saturday afternoon.

Speakers against the overturning of Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade stood under the gazebo encouraging members of the crowd to vote and shared educational resources about abortion and women's health care.

A representative from Planned Parenthood listed the services and offerings of the clinic, which oftentimes has pro-life supporters standing out front with signs to discourage patients from going through with abortions.

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, was the first of the politicians to speak to the crowd.

She began by pumping the crowd up calling for a "my body, my choice" chant from attendees, "loud enough to hear in Queensbury" and spoke about the Supreme Court's decision.

"I think we all remember the day we heard the leaked decision. It was a day that ripped our hearts out," she said.

Woerner recalled "how important the victory for women was," when the case was originally before the Supreme Court when she was a child.

Jean Lapper, the Democrat from Queensbury challenging Republican state Sen. Dan Stec in the 45th District, followed Woerner.

She shared her personal story of a life-saving abortion that was performed at Glens Falls Hospital 23 years ago. Lapper said she was 14 weeks pregnant with twins when she lost one of the babies and subsequently began having medical issues with the second baby.

"I was hemorrhaging and my doctor was worried about me getting to the hospital in time. I was on Broad Street only minutes from the hospital, not traveling from Texas to California, and my doctor was afraid I wouldn't make it," Lapper shared.

She encouraged women "and the men that love them" to vote next month.

Matt Castelli, the Democrat running against Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik to represent New York's 21st Congressional District, was the last politician to speak.

He said he had done a lot of listening in the past few weeks and said as a man he would "never experience" the government trying to control his reproductive choices.

Castelli shared the words "of a man he used to work with" — former president Barack Obama — about "the audacity of hope."

He said the hope of the crowd was something to use at the polls.

"The hope to ensure that we fulfill the promise that is America. The promise that the power exists within each of our hands. The power to determine our own destiny, the power to make sure that when we see injustice, it can be corrected and we can restore freedom to millions of American women. I'm asking each and every one of you to mobilize that hope, to make sure that we fulfill that promise in November," Castelli said.

Enid Mastrianni, organizer of the event, was impressed with the turnout and said it was in coordination with the National Women's March Association's call to action for nationwide rallies Oct. 8, one month ahead of elections.

She got involved with women's rights in 2013 after noticing the consistent protesters outside of the Planned Parenthood clinic in Glens Falls. She organized several counterprotests and has been involved with reproductive rights ever since.