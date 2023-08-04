The Brunswick Corporation, owner of the national Freedom Boat Club, says that women are joining the boating subscription — a form of boat rental — ranks at a far greater rate than they do as boat owners. The club has over 9,000 members nationally, 35% are women.

Local club co-owner Matt O’Hara said that their subscription base model is believed to be the driving factor behind women joining.

He said it’s because of a low barrier to enter the club, making it easy for members to access the water.

“We also have a required on-water training program and our members have unlimited access to on-water training from our captains at their home club here on Lake George, as well as at any of our 400-plus locations, so we’re seeing more and more women take the helm, confidently,” he said. The trainings are instructed by U.S. Coast Guard certified captains.

O’Hara owns the Queen Boat Company with his wife Rebecca. He is the membership executive of the local club.

“The social aspect of the club is another driver with groups of women taking the boats out together to enjoy time on the water,” he said.

The club does all of the upkeep of the boats from the purchase of the boat to storage, maintenance, insurance, cleaning, and having the boat fueled. Members have unlimited access to go boating as much as they’d like.

O’Hara said the pandemic also has had something to do with the rise in memberships.

“Overall, we saw a large increase in members joining the club during the pandemic and after. Boating was one of the few safe, social-distanced activities, so we had an influx of members who joined during that time, and have become some of our best advocates for the club sharing their experiences,” he said.

O’Hara said the club has been praised highly by women who hold memberships. He said it’s rewarding for their team to see members transition from feeling unsure or anxious during their first training to feeling confident taking their friends and family out.

The club is also passionate about increasing diversity on the water both of club members and staff, O’Hara said.

“We are also very proud of the accomplished women on our staff, including our club manager, who demonstrate day in and day out that women belong at the helm,” he said.