Women's suffrage movement: ‘Ordinary women who did something amazing’

“These women were involved in a lot of amazing endeavors,” Rogers said. “Chloe and her family were longtime abolitionists, so it’s not surprising that they would be the women to sort of champion and start a political equality club.”

When Mary Anthony wrote to them to join the cause, they didn’t hesitate.

“These were women who were really devoted to their community and yet they had an enormous impact in the region, all stemming from their connection to Susan B. Anthony,” Rogers said. “It’s an amazing story.”

In her extensive research, Rogers formed a new hypothesis about the women of the Easton Political Equality Club. These were women who embraced their femininity and loved their husbands and their roles in the family as they worked side by side with their husbands on the farm.

“In the rural areas of America and the western territories in the late-19th century and early-20th century, there was not the traditional anti-suffrage sentiment that we commonly read about,” Rogers said.

There was a greater sense of egalitarianism between men and women in the rural areas, she said. The women of Easton did not feel oppressed by men, Rogers pointed out.