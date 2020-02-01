Women's suffrage movement: ‘Ordinary women who did something amazing’

EASTON —
In 1891, Mary Anthony, the sister of suffragist Susan B. Anthony, wrote a letter to Easton farm wives urging the women of the southern Washington County town to form a political equality club.
On Oct. 19, 1891, Chloe A. Sisson, Lucy P. Allen and eight other farm wives, started the Easton Political Equality Club to encourage the people of Easton and the state of New York to give women the right to vote.
The Easton Political Equality Club was one of the first in the region and instrumental in securing women the right to vote to New York State in 1917 and eventually the entire country with the ratification of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago in 1920.
Susan B. Anthony and Mary Anthony had lived in the nearby town of Greenwich as children and had taught in local schools. Susan B. Anthony’s progressive suffrage movement was well known in the region.
The Anthonys and the Sissons were friends, and the Anthonys were always welcome in the Sisson’s home, according to Helen Brownell, former director of the Easton Library.
“At a young age they were urged to listen and give value to these progressive feelings of the Anthonys,” Brownell said.
Sisson and Allen are perhaps the most well-known members of the Easton Political Equality Club.
“Lucy was a great speaker and Chloe was a great writer,” Brownell said. “They were both very educated ladies.”
The Easton Library archives house minutes from the Easton Political Equality Club meetings that took place at various homes around Easton as well as at Quaker meeting houses and Burton Hall, which now serves as the town offices.
The Easton Political Equality Club met monthly. Women traveled in horse-drawn wagons all seasons of the year to meet.
The Easton club was the model for many other clubs in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Rensselaer counties.
“A lot of women forget,” Brownell said. “They take it for granted, the right to vote now, and that it hasn’t always been this way. My grandmother, when she got married, could not vote.”
Sisson and Allen had a wonderful and special friendship in Easton, said Teri Podnorszki Rogers, executive director of the Warren County Historical Society, who wrote a book in 2009 about the Easton Political Equality Club.
The book, “Strength Without Compromise,” which she wrote under the name Teri P. Gay, describes the unique way in which rural American women, like those in Easton, fought for the right to vote.
She describes Sisson and Allen as Quakers who helped their husbands run big farms. Allen actually started the library, which was housed in Burton Hall until 1955.
“These women were involved in a lot of amazing endeavors,” Rogers said. “Chloe and her family were longtime abolitionists, so it’s not surprising that they would be the women to sort of champion and start a political equality club.”
When Mary Anthony wrote to them to join the cause, they didn’t hesitate.
“These were women who were really devoted to their community and yet they had an enormous impact in the region, all stemming from their connection to Susan B. Anthony,” Rogers said. “It’s an amazing story.”
In her extensive research, Rogers formed a new hypothesis about the women of the Easton Political Equality Club. These were women who embraced their femininity and loved their husbands and their roles in the family as they worked side by side with their husbands on the farm.
“In the rural areas of America and the western territories in the late-19th century and early-20th century, there was not the traditional anti-suffrage sentiment that we commonly read about,” Rogers said.
There was a greater sense of egalitarianism between men and women in the rural areas, she said. The women of Easton did not feel oppressed by men, Rogers pointed out.
“These were women who were leaders in their farming community,” she added. “They might not have had the right to vote, but they sure knew how to use the First Amendment.”
They were temperance leaders who fought slavery, created the library and were active leaders – along with men – in their communities.
“They were ordinary women who were raising families and they were farm wives, and they loved their roles in those two arenas, but they also felt very strongly about the fact that citizens of a democratic country, they had every right to exercise the vote,” Rogers aid. “So even though they had such busy lives as farm wives and mothers, they still found time to fight for the right to vote.”
When New York State granted women the right to vote in 1917 – three years before the 19th Amendment was ratified – the women had achieved success. The club evolved into a mini-League of Women Voters, Rogers said, and educated women on how to use their new-found right to vote.
Because they were such great friends and enjoyed meeting, the Political Equality Club eventually morphed into a book club, which still meets at the Easton Library today. Some of the book club members are descendants of the founding members of the Easton Political Equality Club.
“These were just ordinary women who did something amazing, right from our own little area here,” Rogers said.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news. To contact her, email ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.