Women's March set for Saturday in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — The fourth annual Glens Falls Women’s March will take place on Saturday.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. by the pond at Crandall Park. Participants will then march on the sidewalks south on Glen Street to City Park for a rally and singing. Afterward, there will be hot chocolate available and future plans will be discussed in the upstairs Holden Room at Crandall Public Library.

This event coincides with marches across the nation including in Washington, D.C. Other sister marches will be held in the region at 11 a.m. starting at Congress Park in Saratoga Springs; 11 a.m. Schenectady City Hall and in Castelton, Vermont starting at noon at Casella Theater on Castleton University. For more information, visit womensmarch.com.

The following day on Sunday at 3:30 p.m., the Martin Luther King Jr. March will take place beginning at 3:30 p.m. Participants will gather at City Hall, then march to the Methodist Church for program of inspirational speeches and singing. Refreshments will follow.

For more information, contact Enid Mastrianni 518 743 9139 enidmastrianni@gmail.com.

