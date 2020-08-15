Women celebrate voting rights

GLENS FALLS — Women and men came to Crandall Park on Saturday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote, and called to keep fighting for equal rights.
About 100 people attended the Million Masks Rally for Women’s Reasons to Vote.
Democrat Kimberly Davis, who is running for the 45th Senate District, asked the audience to think of someone famous. These people may be rich, but the ballot they cast carries the same weight as everyone else’s.
“One day a year, you and I have the same power as the most influential person in America,” she said.
Davis, who is Clinton County treasurer, said more women are needed to run for office at every level. Despite making up half of the population, only 30% of the state Senate is female. In her area, she is the only countywide elected official who is a woman.
Lauren Grogan, owner of Underwood Park Crossfit, shared a personal anecdote about her mother taking her into the voting booth to show how voting is done. She said it is important that people do not take voting for granted. It is a fundamental right and it paves the path for freedom and equality.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, a Democrat running for the 114th Assembly District, said she grew up in a home with two sisters, so she was used to strong, independent women.
However, Braymer said when she got out into the world, she realized that those qualities were not always embraced in society.
Julia Miller, of the Hudson Falls-based voter registration group Million Reasons to Vote, said the divisiveness in society has to stop.
“The extremes on both sides are just basically screaming at each other that no progress is made,” she said.
Patricia Nugent, former president of the League of Women Voters of Saratoga County, urged the women to keep fighting for passage of the Equal Rights Amendment.
“Women in the USA are not guaranteed equal rights under the law,” she said.
The amendment was first introduced in 1923. By the deadline of 1982, it was three states short of the three-quarters required for ratification. Three states have since signed on. The House of Representatives recently passed a bill that would eliminate the deadline. However, the Senate has not taken up the matter.
There were also tables set up for voter registration and for candidates for various offices to meet voters.
Mary Lou Stern, of Greenwich, was registering people to vote. She said her mother was born in 1920 and would have turned 100 this year.
Stern said she is excited that Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has joined former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, on the ticket as his running mate.
“She adds diversity. She adds hope for a lot of little girls and she has experience,” Stern said, citing Harris’ work in the Senate and as a prosecutor.
Priscilla Moody, of Queensbury, said is excited about the anniversary of women getting the right to vote, but more work needs to be done, particularly in the wake of the recent protests over racial injustice.
“We need to forge a new society that’s more fair,” she said.
