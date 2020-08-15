Women celebrate voting rights

However, Braymer said when she got out into the world, she realized that those qualities were not always embraced in society.

Julia Miller, of the Hudson Falls-based voter registration group Million Reasons to Vote, said the divisiveness in society has to stop.

“The extremes on both sides are just basically screaming at each other that no progress is made,” she said.

Patricia Nugent, former president of the League of Women Voters of Saratoga County, urged the women to keep fighting for passage of the Equal Rights Amendment.

“Women in the USA are not guaranteed equal rights under the law,” she said.

The amendment was first introduced in 1923. By the deadline of 1982, it was three states short of the three-quarters required for ratification. Three states have since signed on. The House of Representatives recently passed a bill that would eliminate the deadline. However, the Senate has not taken up the matter.

There were also tables set up for voter registration and for candidates for various offices to meet voters.

Mary Lou Stern, of Greenwich, was registering people to vote. She said her mother was born in 1920 and would have turned 100 this year.