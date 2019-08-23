QUEENSBURY — Two North Country women were arrested early Thursday after they were caught with more than $1,000 worth of merchandise that had been stolen from local stores, police said.
Warren County sheriff's officers recovered the goods after stopping a car on Main Street around 3 a.m. for a suspended registration, police said.
While talking to the driver, officers noticed a large quantity of merchandise in the vehicle, and they determined it had been stolen from stores in the Queensbury area, including JC Penney, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Leeandra L. Crowningshield, 33, of Chazy, was charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property, while the driver of the vehicle, Jeantana E. Crowngingshield, 20, of Chazy, was charged with misdemeanor criminal possession of stolen property and issued a ticket for driving an unregistered vehicle, police said in a news release.
The elder Crowningshield was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail, while the driver was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.
Sheriff's patrol officers Jeremy Coon and Thomas Pollouzi handled the case.
