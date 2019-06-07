{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Vermont woman who was involved in a 100-mph chase with police with two young children in her vehicle apparently hasn't made the most of a break she was given.

Amber Pelerin, 29, was spared a jail term when she pleaded guilty last November to felony reckless endangerment for the wild chase on the Northway on Oct. 11, 2017.

Pelerin was arrested that day after she drove recklessly on the highway in Queensbury, forcing other vehicles out of her way and hitting at least one, before police caught up to her at Exit 20. She was fleeing the area after hitting another vehicle near Exit 18.

No injuries were reported, but she was found to have a four-month-old and 7-year-old with her as well as a smoking pipe with cocaine residue on it in the vehicle, and she also told police she had used the prescription drug Suboxone.

Pelerin has a lengthy criminal record in Vermont, but was given an opportunity to take part in drug treatment while on probation for 5 years.

But on Friday, Warren County Judge John Hall recited a list of probation violations she incurred over the last few months, including getting re-arrested on an unspecified charge, testing positive for at least three different types of illegal drugs and missing appointments with her probation officers.

He ordered the Castleton resident held in Warren County Jail without bail pending a full hearing on allegations she violated probation.

She faces up to 7 years in state prison if re-sentenced on the reckless endangerment charge.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime and Warren County government for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

