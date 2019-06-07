QUEENSBURY — The Hudson Falls woman who was sentenced to state prison last month for assaulting a utility company worker pleaded guilty to an additional felony Friday in an unrelated case.
Patricia A. Lafferty. 26, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny for the theft of a credit card from a resident at an adult home in Queensbury where she worked last year. Lafferty used the card to make $306 in purchases at a Walmart store in Queensbury.
Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced her to 1 to 3 years in state prison as well as directed she make restitution.
Lafferty wept as she told Hall she was "ashamed" of what she did.
"She had a very difficult upbringing and is very remorseful for her actions," her lawyer, Warren County Public Defender Marcy Flores said.
The prison sentence will run concurrently to one imposed last week in Washington County Court for Lafferty's assault of a National Grid employee in Fort Edward last September. She seriously injured the female worker who had gone to her then-home on Broadway to shut off the electricity for non-payment of bills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.