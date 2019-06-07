{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — The Hudson Falls woman who was sentenced to state prison last month for assaulting a utility company worker pleaded guilty to an additional felony Friday in an unrelated case.

Patricia A. Lafferty. 26, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny for the theft of a credit card from a resident at an adult home in Queensbury where she worked last year. Lafferty used the card to make $306 in purchases at a Walmart store in Queensbury.

Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced her to 1 to 3 years in state prison as well as directed she make restitution.

Lafferty wept as she told Hall she was "ashamed" of what she did.

"She had a very difficult upbringing and is very remorseful for her actions," her lawyer, Warren County Public Defender Marcy Flores said.

The prison sentence will run concurrently to one imposed last week in Washington County Court for Lafferty's assault of a National Grid employee in Fort Edward last September. She seriously injured the female worker who had gone to her then-home on Broadway to shut off the electricity for non-payment of bills.

