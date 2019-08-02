QUEENSBURY — The Vermont woman who led police on a series of high-speed chases, then injured a state trooper when caught one day last fall, has been sentenced to 5 years in state prison after her guilty pleas to three charges.
Erick M. Handy, 28, of Proctor, Vermont, pleaded guilty to felony charges of assault and tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor driving while ability impaired by drugs for a wild series of pursuits involving State Police in multiple counties last Nov. 9.
Handy was jailed for fleeing from troopers after her boyfriend was pulled over on the Thruway in Albany County that morning, and cocaine was seized. Handy sped off though, leaving her beau behind, and troopers eventually spotted her on the Northway in Moreau, where she crossed over the median and drove north in the southbound lanes.
She ultimately abandoned the car off Corinth Road, but was arrested a few hours later when troopers spotted her in another vehicle on the Northway in Queensbury. A loaded handgun was found in the vehicle as well.
Handy fought with troopers and tried to run that time as well, causing an injury to one officer's arm that required stitches. She also was found to have crack cocaine when she was searched at Warren County Jail after the arrest.
A woman in the vehicle with Handy when she was arrested, Nicole LaFrance, 32, of Proctor, Vermont, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun, which was not registered in New York. Charges are still pending against LaFrance in Queensbury Town Court.
Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced Handy to 5 years in state prison to be followed by 3 years on parole. She also has to pay a fine for the DWAI-drugs conviction.
Handy's lawyer, Warren County Public Defender Marcy Flores, said she had no comment on the case Friday.
