Woman starts petition to reopen Whitehall health center

Kari Hurlburt was upset when Glens Falls Hospital temporarily closed the Whitehall Medical Center last month amid the coronavirus pandemic.
With the hospital furloughing more than 350 employees because of the loss of revenue caused by the preparations for the pandemic, the Whitehall office was consolidated into the Granville primary care center, located about 20 minutes away. The Wilton office was also closed.
However, concerns about her own medical care and for her fellow Whitehall residents prompted Hurlburt to start a petition to demand Glens Falls Hospital reopen the Whitehall location.
“I don’t think it’s fair that when we have a global pandemic, why would you close a medical facility,” Hurlburt said. “We have other conditions other than coronavirus. It doesn’t make sense.”
Ray Agnew, spokesman for Glens Falls Hospital, said the hospital had to.
“We had to take a hard look at patient volumes, where those patients were coming from, and which health centers would be best positioned to handle patient flow,” Agnew said by email. “Whitehall and Wilton both have lower patient volumes, and are situated near our southernmost and northernmost service locations.”
Hurlburt’s petition on the change.org website had generated 198 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
“A lot of people are pretty low-income in Whitehall,” Hurlburt said. “We have Skenesborough Harbor, which has a lot of low-income, disabled and elderly people. They don’t drive — a lot of people don’t have vehicles, and there’s not a whole lot of public transportation here.”
Glens Falls Hospital, like most health care providers, has stepped up its telemedicine services because of the pandemic and the New York PAUSE order that have limited non-essential medical procedures and routine in-person care. Patients can do videoconferences or phone calls with their health care provider for most health-care issues.
Agnew said Glens Falls Hospital has increased its telemedicine visits to 1,200 per week.
Hurlburt has concerns, however. She was recently diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, a thyroid condition, and was put on a new medicine just before the coronavirus shutdown.
“I was supposed to have a follow-up visit to check my lab work, and Granville canceled my labs and I had a video call with my doctor,” Hurlburt said. “I’m concerned about the quality of my health care. A lot of people don’t have computers or smartphones, especially the elderly.”
Hurlburt said she emailed the hospital with her concerns and started the petition to reopen the Whitehall Medical Center.
“I decided to put this petition out to rock some boats and maybe get it opened back up,” she said.
In his email, Agnew said Glens Falls Hospital had suffered a 50 percent loss of revenue because of the coronavirus preparations, leading to staffing furloughs. The hospital was also left out of the final round of CARES Act funding for rural hospitals, hurting its ability to recover from the coronavirus shutdown.
“We began to offer certain outpatient procedures and surgeries last week – we are phasing in services to be sure we do so prudently and safely,” Agnew said. “As we stated last week, as services ramp up and volume returns, we will begin to return workers to their jobs. There is no definitive timeframe for reopening either Whitehall or Wilton.”
