Woman starts petition to reopen Whitehall health center

Kari Hurlburt was upset when Glens Falls Hospital temporarily closed the Whitehall Medical Center last month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With the hospital furloughing more than 350 employees because of the loss of revenue caused by the preparations for the pandemic, the Whitehall office was consolidated into the Granville primary care center, located about 20 minutes away. The Wilton office was also closed.

However, concerns about her own medical care and for her fellow Whitehall residents prompted Hurlburt to start a petition to demand Glens Falls Hospital reopen the Whitehall location.

“I don’t think it’s fair that when we have a global pandemic, why would you close a medical facility,” Hurlburt said. “We have other conditions other than coronavirus. It doesn’t make sense.”

Ray Agnew, spokesman for Glens Falls Hospital, said the hospital had to.

“We had to take a hard look at patient volumes, where those patients were coming from, and which health centers would be best positioned to handle patient flow,” Agnew said by email. “Whitehall and Wilton both have lower patient volumes, and are situated near our southernmost and northernmost service locations.”