FORT EDWARD — A Hebron woman who was arrested last summer for burglarizing a home in Salem has been sentenced to 2 years in state prison for her plea to a felony.
Amanda C. Shaw, 26, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, a felony, in connection with a July 18 theft of money and jewelry from a home, according to State Police.
Police said Shaw knew the victim and the stolen property was not recovered. Police believe she used the proceeds to fund a heroin habit.
Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced Shaw to 2 years in prison to be followed by 2 years on parole.
