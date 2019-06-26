{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — A Hebron woman who was arrested last summer for burglarizing a home in Salem has been sentenced to 2 years in state prison for her plea to a felony.

Amanda C. Shaw, 26, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, a felony, in connection with a July 18 theft of money and jewelry from a home, according to State Police.

Police said Shaw knew the victim and the stolen property was not recovered. Police believe she used the proceeds to fund a heroin habit.

Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced Shaw to 2 years in prison to be followed by 2 years on parole.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments