Woman sentenced to probation in drug case
FORT EDWARD -- An Argyle woman who was arrested with 1.5 ounces of cocaine last summer has been sentenced to 5 years on probation.

Rebecca L. McKeighan pleaded guilty last month to felony criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection with the arrest during a traffic stop in the village of Greenwich last July 13 by State Police.

Washington County Judge Adam Michelini sentenced her to probation according to a plea deal.

When arrested, McKeighan was in a vehicle with Willis L. Freeman, 32, of Argyle, who also has pleaded guilty to a felony charge.

Freeman's case has been adjourned pending sentencing, and he faces a state prison term of up to 3 years.

Rebecca McKeighan

McKeighan
