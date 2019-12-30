Woman sentenced to prison for jail contraband case

FORT EDWARD — A woman from Albany has been sentenced to up to 3 years in state prison for trying to smuggle synthetic marijuana into Washington Correctional Facility.

Denise M. Pender, 48, pleaded guilty to attempted promoting prison contraband, a felony, in connection with a July arrest at the medium-security state prison in Fort Ann.

State Police said she brought 49 grams of synthetic marijuana into the prison when visiting an inmate.

Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced her to 1 to 3 years in state prison.

