QUEENSBURY — A Vermont woman who was involved in a crash and 100-mph chase with police with two young children in her vehicle was sentenced Wednesday to up to 3 years in state prison.
Amber Pelerin, 29, was found to have violated probation earlier this year after she pleaded guilty last November to felony reckless endangerment for the wild chase on the Northway on Oct. 11, 2017.
Pelerin, of Fair Haven, Vermont, was arrested that day after she drove recklessly on the highway in Queensbury, forcing other vehicles out of her way and hitting at least one, before police caught up to her at Exit 20. She was fleeing the area after hitting another vehicle near Exit 18.
No injuries were reported, but she was found to have a four-month-old and 7-year-old with her as well as a smoking pipe with cocaine residue on it in the vehicle, and she also told police she had used the prescription drug Suboxone.
Pelerin has a lengthy criminal record in Vermont, but was given an opportunity to take part in drug treatment while on probation for 5 years.
But she violated probation a number of times, including getting re-arrested on an unspecified charge, testing positive for at least three different types of illegal drugs and missing appointments with her probation officers.
Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced her to 1 to 3 years in state prison.
