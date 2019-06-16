{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A New York City woman who was arrested last October for her role in a crack cocaine sale ring in Queensbury has been sentenced to jail and probation.

Elena S. Boistean, 29, pleaded guilty in February in Warren County Court to criminal possession of a controlled substance for her arrest last fall by the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced her to 6 months in Warren County Jail and 5 years on probation and also faces deportation to her native Romania after her sentence is done.

An Albany man who was arrested with her, Giorgio A. White, 31, pleaded guilty two two felonies and was sentenced to 6 years in state prison.

