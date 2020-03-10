Woman sentenced to jail, probation for felony

BALLSTON SPA -- A South Glens Falls woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for a felony driving while intoxicated guilty plea, officials said.
Trisha M. Stimpson, 37, of William Street, was sentenced to 6 months in Saratoga County Jail and 5 years on probation for a conviction stemming from an arrest last April 10 by South Glens Falls Police.
Stimpson pleaded guilty to felony DWI, the charge a felony because she has at least one prior misdemeanor DWI conviction within 10 years.
Stimpson is also serving a jail term in Warren County Jail for an unrelated arrest, records show. She was arrested in 2018 on charges that accused her of helping a fugitive from West Glens Falls evade police.