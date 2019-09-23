{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Schenectady woman arrested last year for having a stolen vehicle in Glens Falls has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for violating probation.

Katie L. Kelly, 35, was put on probation after she pleaded guilty to felony criminal possession of stolen property for an April 2018 arrest when she was found in a sport-utility vehicle that had been reported stolen in Schenectady. 

But she was found to have violated her probation in Warren County by getting re-arrested earlier this year in Montgomery County.

Warren County Judge John Hall terminated her probation in Warren County.

