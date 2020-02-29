Woman rejects plea offer in Great Escape video case

Police said the videos were filmed last July 7, in a bathroom with lockers near the Great Escape's “Dare Devil Dive” attraction, between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Police have not been able to identify the people on the videos, however.

The Hewitts have each pleaded not guilty to two felony counts each of unlawful surveillance, promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child, while Mrs. Hewitt faces two additional felony charges of dissemination of unlawful surveillance.

Court records show she told police that her husband forced her to record the videos, and was physically abusive toward her. She came forward to Watervliet Police last August to inform them of what they had done, leading to a multi-agency investigation.

Police said there was no indication the videos were shared online or with other people.

The couple may face charges in other counties as well.

Written statements filed in Warren County Court show Mrs. Hewitt told police that she also recorded videos in bathrooms at Saratoga Casino & Raceway, Rivers Casino in Schenectady, Walmart stores in Albany County and Price Chopper in Watervliet in recent years.

Hall adjourned the case until March 6 for further plea discussions. No court date has been set for Mr. Hewitt's case.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.