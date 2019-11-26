A Queensbury woman pleaded guilty to two felony charges in separate courts over the past week.
Abigayle M. Depalo, 25, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to third-degree robbery for a robbery in Clifton Park last May. The charge was filed because she stole unspecified property from a person using force.
She also pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Warren County Court for having more than 500 milligrams of cocaine in Glens Falls last June 12.
DePalo was put on probation for the Warren County case, and is to be sentenced Feb. 10 in the Saratoga County case.
