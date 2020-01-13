Woman pleads guilty in jail smuggling case

FORT EDWARD — A central New York woman who brought drugs into Great Meadown Correctional Facility pleaded guilty to two felonies last week.

Ruthann E. Kelly, 51, of Liverpool, pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor counts of promoting prison contraband and felony criminal possession of a controlled substance in connection with her arrest last March.

She was caught by staff at the maximum-security correctional facility trying to bring unspecified narcotics to an inmate while visiting him.

Kelly faces up to 4 years in state prison when sentenced Feb. 21 in Washington County Court.

