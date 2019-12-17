Woman pleads guilty in check, bail jumping charges

QUEENSBURY — A local woman who tried to defraud a couple in a check-cashing scheme pleaded guilty Friday to a felony and misdemeanor in Warren County Court.

Andrea R. Butler, 23, of Lake George, pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and misdemeanor bail jumping, court records show.

The felony charge stemmed from an effort to cash a $750 check at a bank branch in Queensbury on Nov. 26, 2018.

Butler had been working as a home health aide for the victims, officials said. She enlisted a friend to try to cash it, but TD Bank staff became suspicious and called police.

The man who tried to cash it, Donald F. Hammond, 46, of Whitehall, was arrested, pleaded guilty earlier this year and has been sent to state prison for 1.5 to 3 years. He has a long criminal record with multiple felony convictions.

Butler also pleaded guilty to bail jumping for failing to show up for court for at least five months, until she was arrested on a warrant in October.

Butler faces a sentence that includes a 60-day jail term in Warren County Jail to be followed by 5 years on probation.

