Woman pleads guilty for theft from employer
QUEENSBURY — A former Warrensburg woman who stole an estimated $2,000 from the bar where she worked has been sentenced to probation and ordered to make restitution.

Jessica K. Trombley, 30, of Brandon, Vermont, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, in connection with the October 2017 theft from Spirits Tavern in Warrensburg.

She was a bartender at the establishment and allegedly stole a day's receipts. She left the area and moved to Vermont afterward, and State Police located her in March 2018.

Warren County Judge John Hall sentenced her to 5 years on probation and directed her to make $2,135 restitution. The restitution figure includes a surcharge for the county Probation Department's collection efforts.

Jessica Trombley

Trombley

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

