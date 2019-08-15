{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Schenectady woman who had a large quantity of crack cocaine when pulled over on the Northway last fall has pleaded guilty to a felony charge.

Yunis A. Johnson, 26, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for an arrest last October in Queensbury. Police said she had crack with intent to sell it when pulled over by State Police south of Exit 18, and found to have a suspended driver's license.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 9 by Warren County Judge John Hall.

