QUEENSBURY — A Schenectady woman who had a large quantity of crack cocaine when pulled over on the Northway last fall has pleaded guilty to a felony charge.
Yunis A. Johnson, 26, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for an arrest last October in Queensbury. Police said she had crack with intent to sell it when pulled over by State Police south of Exit 18, and found to have a suspended driver's license.
Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 9 by Warren County Judge John Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.