You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woman pleads guilty for purse theft
0 comments

Woman pleads guilty for purse theft

{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Fort Edward woman who stole a purse from an elderly woman inside a bank pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony.

Krystyna K. Roberts, 31, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny for a December 2018 incident where she stole from a woman she knows.

Roberts was upset that the victim was making changes to her bank account to limit Roberts' access to it, police said.

Roberts accosted the woman inside the Citizens Bank branch on Route 9 in Queensbury, ripping her purse away and leaving the bank, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Roberts was arrested later in the day with the assistance of Fort Edward Police, and was charged with third-degree robbery. The purse and its contents were recovered.

She pleaded guilty to a reduced charge and was placed on probation for a year. If she does well, she could be allowed to withdraw her felony plea and plead to a misdemeanor instead and spend 3 years on probation. If she does not do well, she faces a jail or prison term.

Krystyna Roberts

Roberts
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News