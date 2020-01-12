Woman pleads guilty for purse theft

QUEENSBURY — A Fort Edward woman who stole a purse from an elderly woman inside a bank pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony.

Krystyna K. Roberts, 31, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny for a December 2018 incident where she stole from a woman she knows.

Roberts was upset that the victim was making changes to her bank account to limit Roberts' access to it, police said.

Roberts accosted the woman inside the Citizens Bank branch on Route 9 in Queensbury, ripping her purse away and leaving the bank, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Roberts was arrested later in the day with the assistance of Fort Edward Police, and was charged with third-degree robbery. The purse and its contents were recovered.

She pleaded guilty to a reduced charge and was placed on probation for a year. If she does well, she could be allowed to withdraw her felony plea and plead to a misdemeanor instead and spend 3 years on probation. If she does not do well, she faces a jail or prison term.

