Woman pleads guilty for hosting heroin dealer

FORT EDWARD — A Hudson Falls woman has been sentenced to jail and probation for allowing a heroin dealer to sell drugs from her former home.

Rachel L. Gilligan, 36, pleaded guilty to felony criminal nuisance for her role in a drug ring that operated from her then-home on Tracy Road in Kingsbury.

Police raided the home last February, arresting a New York City woman who was supplying heroin to local users and several other people on lesser charges. The heroin dealer, Stephanie L. Reyes, has been sentenced to 4 years in state prison.

Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced Gilligan to 6 months in Washington County Jail and 5 years on probation.

That sentence does not pertain to burglary and petit larceny charges that stem from repeated shoplifting arrests at the Walmart store on Quaker Ridge Road in Queensbury last August.

