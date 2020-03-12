Woman pleads guilty for fatal crash

BALLSTON SPA — A woman who killed her fiance in a drug-and-alcohol related crash last summer in Saratoga County is headed to state prison after her guilty plea Wednesday to vehicular manslaughter.

Kelley Leonardi, 46, of Niskayuna, pleaded guilty in connection with the July 14 crash on Route 9 in Malta that killed her fiance.

Police said she crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a pickup truck head-on, killing 49-year-old Saratoga Springs resident John Stevens., who was a passenger in her Mazda sedan

Tests after the crash showed Leonardi had consumed alcohol, heroin, Fentanyl and Xanax before the collision.

Leonardi also pleaded guilty to felony assault for injuring the driver and passenger who were in the pickup truck.

Leonardi agreed to a plea deal that will result in a 1.5- to 4.5-year prison sentence when she is sentenced June 3 by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen told Post-Star newspartner NewsChannel 13 that the case was a tragedy that didn't have to happen.

"She chose to ingest the substances that she did," Heggen said. "They impaired her ability to safely operate her motor vehicle and as a result of that, someone that she cared about has died and two other people were injured as a result of her conduct."

