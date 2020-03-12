You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woman pleads guilty for fatal crash
0 comments

Woman pleads guilty for fatal crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Leonardi

Kelly Leonardi weeps in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday as she pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter.

 Don Lehman

BALLSTON SPA — A woman who killed her fiance in a drug-and-alcohol related crash last summer in Saratoga County is headed to state prison after her guilty plea Wednesday to vehicular manslaughter.

Kelley Leonardi, 46, of Niskayuna, pleaded guilty in connection with the July 14 crash on Route 9 in Malta that killed her fiance.

Police said she crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a pickup truck head-on, killing 49-year-old Saratoga Springs resident John Stevens., who was a passenger in her Mazda sedan

Tests after the crash showed Leonardi had consumed alcohol, heroin, Fentanyl and Xanax before the collision.

Leonardi also pleaded guilty to felony assault for injuring the driver and passenger who were in the pickup truck.

Leonardi agreed to a plea deal that will result in a 1.5- to 4.5-year prison sentence when she is sentenced June 3 by Saratoga County Judge James Murphy.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen told Post-Star newspartner NewsChannel 13 that the case was a tragedy that didn't have to happen.

"She chose to ingest the substances that she did," Heggen said. "They impaired her ability to safely operate her motor vehicle and as a result of that, someone that she cared about has died and two other people were injured as a result of her conduct."

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News