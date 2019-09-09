{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — A woman from Lake Placid was jailed Saturday after State Police seized cocaine and concentrated cannabis during a traffic stop on the Northway, according to police.

Emma C. Hanrahan, 29, was arrested after a vehicle she was driving was stopped in the northbound lanes of the interstate for speeding near Exit 22 around 1:43 p.m., police said in a news release.

She was found to have a suspended driver's license, and a search turned up drugs, according to State Police.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Hanrahan was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, records show.

Hanrahan was sent to Warren County Jail pending arraignment, and released Saturday night.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments