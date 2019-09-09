LAKE GEORGE — A woman from Lake Placid was jailed Saturday after State Police seized cocaine and concentrated cannabis during a traffic stop on the Northway, according to police.
Emma C. Hanrahan, 29, was arrested after a vehicle she was driving was stopped in the northbound lanes of the interstate for speeding near Exit 22 around 1:43 p.m., police said in a news release.
She was found to have a suspended driver's license, and a search turned up drugs, according to State Police.
Hanrahan was charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, records show.
Hanrahan was sent to Warren County Jail pending arraignment, and released Saturday night.
