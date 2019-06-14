{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS -- A Glens Falls woman faces six felony drug counts for allegedly possessing heroin and selling unspecified narcotics, police records show.

Laura L. Mitchell, 45, of Hartford Avenue, was arraigned Wednesday on two felony counts each of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance that were filed in an indictment unsealed this week in Warren County Court.

Those charges allege she sold narcotics in Glens Falls in February, but the narcotics were not identified in the indictment.

Mitchell also faces two felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance for a seizure of heroin at her home in March, records show.

She was arraigned and sent to Warren County Jail for lack of bail. The cases were investigated by State Police.

