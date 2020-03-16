Woman indicted for alleged threat to DSS caseworker

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls woman has been indicted on a felony charge for allegedly threatening to "shoot up" the Warren County Department of Social Services.
Melissa L. Stearns, 34, also known as Melissa Bradway, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, in connection with an alleged threat to a Child Protective Services case worker over the phone last Dec. 4, court documents show.
She pleaded not guilty last week during an arraignment before Warren County Judge John Hall.
The charge alleges she mad a threat with the "intent to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, influence the policy of a unit of government by intimidation or coercion, or affect the conduct of a unit of government by murder, assassination or kidnapping."
You have free articles remaining.
Court records show that she was having a conversation about a child protective matter in which she was involved when she became irate.
"She was told something that she did not agree with and in response she threatened to shoot up Warren County and specifically the caseworker," Warren County sheriff's Sgt. Russ Lail said.
The alleged threat came three weeks after she was arrested on a felony charge for allegedly having cocaine during a State Police traffic stop in Glens Falls. Stearns was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in that case.
Stearns is being held in Warren County Jail, pending further court action. She faces up to 7 years in state prison on the threat charge, and 4 years on the drug charge.
An order of protection was issued for the caseworker who alleged she was threatened.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com