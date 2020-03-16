Woman indicted for alleged threat to DSS caseworker

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls woman has been indicted on a felony charge for allegedly threatening to "shoot up" the Warren County Department of Social Services.

Melissa L. Stearns, 34, also known as Melissa Bradway, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, in connection with an alleged threat to a Child Protective Services case worker over the phone last Dec. 4, court documents show.

She pleaded not guilty last week during an arraignment before Warren County Judge John Hall.

The charge alleges she mad a threat with the "intent to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, influence the policy of a unit of government by intimidation or coercion, or affect the conduct of a unit of government by murder, assassination or kidnapping."

Court records show that she was having a conversation about a child protective matter in which she was involved when she became irate.

"She was told something that she did not agree with and in response she threatened to shoot up Warren County and specifically the caseworker," Warren County sheriff's Sgt. Russ Lail said.