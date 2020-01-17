Woman hospitalized after crash in Queensbury
0 comments

Woman hospitalized after crash in Queensbury

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls woman was hospitalized after she drove into a parked vehicle on Warren Street late Thursday, police said.

Candy L. Knapp, 50, was driving south around 11:15 p.m. when she suffered a medical problem that caused her to veer out of her lane and hit a parked car that was partially in the traveled lane, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

The force of the collision forced Knapp's vehicle to roll over onto its side. South Queensbury firefighters extricated her.

Knapp was taken to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

No tickets were issued.

Sheriff's Patrol Officer Donnie Long handled the case.

0 comments
0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News