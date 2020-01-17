Woman hospitalized after crash in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — A Hudson Falls woman was hospitalized after she drove into a parked vehicle on Warren Street late Thursday, police said.

Candy L. Knapp, 50, was driving south around 11:15 p.m. when she suffered a medical problem that caused her to veer out of her lane and hit a parked car that was partially in the traveled lane, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

The force of the collision forced Knapp's vehicle to roll over onto its side. South Queensbury firefighters extricated her.

Knapp was taken to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

No tickets were issued.

Sheriff's Patrol Officer Donnie Long handled the case.

