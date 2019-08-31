LAKE GEORGE -- A Cohoes woman was hurt when hit by a trolley on Beach Road late Friday, according to police.
Poonam Chawla, 37, of Cohoes, ran in front of the Greater Glens Falls Transit vehicle as it headed west on Beach Road around 10:15 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Police said Chawla was headed south and crossed the road outside of a crosswalk, and the trolley driver was unable to avoid the collision.
Chawla was initially reported to have been trapped under the vehicle, but when first responders arrived she had been freed.
She was taken to Glens Falls Hospital for arm and internal injuries, and her condition was not available early Saturday. Beach Road was closed for nearly an hour.
The driver of the trolley was identified as Elizabeth Rose, 59, of Saratoga Springs, and she had two passengers on the vehicle. They were not hurt, and no tickets were issued.
Sheriff's officers Jeremy Coon and M.A. Campbell are investigating the accident. The Lake George Fire Department and Lake George peace officers assisted at the scene.
