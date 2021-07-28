Woman helps memorial effort with obituary collection

Wilton Supervisor John Lant said the new, more inclusive memorial is needed to properly pay homage to those from the town who served in the two wars. He said people need to remember the sacrifices they made and endured throughout their lives.

“They’re why we live in the land of the free,” he said. “We don’t do enough for them.”

The memorial will cost about $10,000, Lant said, adding that Adirondack Sign Co. drastically reduced the cost because of the subject matter.

When he got close to and was looking at names on the current memorial, Lant noticed one family name, Zwijacz, that had several members.

“Look at that, there are seven names,” he said seeming to reflect. “My dad served in the Second World War. It truly was the greatest generation.”

Lant praised the efforts of Burns, his secretary Nancy Riely, historian Karen James and others for leading the effort.

“I’ve always said what makes the towns and villages and cities is not the politicians, it’s the volunteers,” he said.

Also in attendance were two Army recruiters, Brandon Moseman and Jordan Simpson, who were there to offer support for the project.