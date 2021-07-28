Woman helps memorial effort with obituary collection

A Wilton woman’s uncommon collection is ensuring that when a replacement memorial to World War II and Korean War veterans is erected later this year, previously excluded servicemen will be on it.
“You’re not going to believe this, but I’ve collected obituaries for 45 years,” said a smiling Marguerite Burns, who was flanked near the current memorial by her husband, Joseph, a veteran of the Korean War. “I went through all of the them and found more than 60 who weren’t on there.”
The current wooden memorial on Ballard Road looks a bit tired, with peeling and fading paint and rotting boards in the back. The town has hired Adirondack Sign Co. of Saratoga Springs to create a new aluminum sign that will now include the added names, including National Guardsman Albert Mihalek, who was summoned to Pearl Harbor not long after the historic Japanese attack.
A memorial was originally placed on Ballard Road in 1942, a year after the Pearl Harbor attack, but it was destroyed by a snow plow, replaced by the current sign in 2005.
Burns, a longtime volunteer for the town historian, said her research and desire to help with this memorial is spurred in part by her family's history of military service.
“I’m thrilled,” she said. “Because my brother is a veteran, my sister is a veteran, my husband is a veteran, my in-laws are all veterans.”
Wilton Supervisor John Lant said the new, more inclusive memorial is needed to properly pay homage to those from the town who served in the two wars. He said people need to remember the sacrifices they made and endured throughout their lives.
“They’re why we live in the land of the free,” he said. “We don’t do enough for them.”
The memorial will cost about $10,000, Lant said, adding that Adirondack Sign Co. drastically reduced the cost because of the subject matter.
When he got close to and was looking at names on the current memorial, Lant noticed one family name, Zwijacz, that had several members.
“Look at that, there are seven names,” he said seeming to reflect. “My dad served in the Second World War. It truly was the greatest generation.”
Lant praised the efforts of Burns, his secretary Nancy Riely, historian Karen James and others for leading the effort.
“I’ve always said what makes the towns and villages and cities is not the politicians, it’s the volunteers,” he said.
Also in attendance were two Army recruiters, Brandon Moseman and Jordan Simpson, who were there to offer support for the project.
Burns’ husband, Joseph, was the only veteran in attendance who had served in one of the two wars.
Asked how he felt about the new memorial, he said, “It’s about time — and it’s nice.”
Asked how he feels about his wife’s collection of obituaries, he smiled.
“We won’t get into that,” he said with a chuckle.
Lant said, because of material shortages due to COVID-19, he’s uncertain when the new memorial will be erected, but it will be soon.
“It’s long overdue,” he said.