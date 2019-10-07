{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD -- A Whitehall woman who mailed prescription drugs to a friend in Washingto County Jail has been sentenced to a year in jail for violating probation in the case.

Alexis H. Hill, 21, pleaded guilty to a felony after being charged with promoting prison contraband and conspiracy for the April 2018 arrest. Police said she mailed Suboxone to a prisoner she knew in jail.

Hill was put on probation after her plea, but violated the terms of probation. That prompted Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan to impose a one-year jail sentence.

The prisoner to whom the drugs were sent, Keith R. Goodspeed, 23, of Hebron, pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy, and was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison.

