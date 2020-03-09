Woman headed to prison for repeated thefts

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman who stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a local store while on probation for an earlier felony conviction is headed to state prison for up to 3 years.

Shannon K. Prendergast, 37, also known as Shannon Stevens, was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in state prison fior violating probation after getting charged with grand larceny for thefts of $1,113 in merchandise last fall from the Quaker Ridge Road, Queensbury, Walmart.

Prendergast was on probation for a felony attempted forgery conviction that stemmed from the forging of documents to have an ignition interlock device removed from her vehicle. She was required to have the device on her vehicle because of a prior drunken driving conviction, but forged a release form from the Warren County Probation Department to have the device supplier remove it.

Prendergast, who has a long history of theft-related convictions, pleaded guilty Wednesday to petit larceny for the Walmart thefts, and was ordered to make restitution.

