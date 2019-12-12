Woman headed to prison for Kingsbury heroin case

FORT EDWARD — A New York City woman who sold heroin and crack cocaine in Kingsbury earlier this year has pleaded guilty and is headed to state prison.

Stephanie L. Reyes, 36, pleaded guilty to felony criminal sale of a controlled substance in connection with a February police raid at a home on Tracy Road. She agreed to a plea deal that includes a four-year prison sentence to be followed by a year on parole.

As police raided the home, they found a person unconscious from an apparent heroin overdose, and Narcan was used to reverse the overdose.

Seven others were arrested, including a resident of the home who allegedly allowed Reyes to sell drugs there.

That person, Rachel L. Gilligan, 35, was charged with felony criminal nuisance, while the others were charged with misdemeanors. Gilligan has pleaded guilty to felony criminal nuisance and is expected to serve a prison sentence of 1 to 3 years.

