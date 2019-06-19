{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD -- A New York City woman who tried to smuggle drugs into a local prison is headed to state prison for 2 years.

Jennifer L. Santiago, 34, pleaded guilty to felony criminal possession of a controlled substance for a March 17 arrest at Great Meadow Correctional Facility.

State Police said she was caught bringing unspecified narcotics into the maximum-security state prison.

Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan sentenced her to 2 years in prison to be followed by 1 year on parole.

