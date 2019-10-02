FORT EDWARD -- A Hudson Falls woman who allowed a heroin dealer from New York City to use her home for drug sales has pleaded guilty to a felony.
Rachel L. Gilligan, 36, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal nuisance for a July police raid at her then-home on Tracy Road in Kingsbury.
Police arrested Stephanie L. Reyes, 36, for allegedly selling heroin, and Gilligan for providing her a location to do so. Reyes has pleaded guilty and is headed to prison as well.
When police raided the home, they found a person unconscious from an opioid overdose, and Narcan was used to reverse it.
Gilligan likely faces 1 to 3 years in state prison when sentenced Oct. 25 by Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan.
She also faces legal trouble in Warren County, as she has been charged with burglary for going into one of the Walmart stores in Queensbury to allegedly shoplift.
