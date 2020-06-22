Woman hampered by continuing to test positive for COVID-19

For more than two months, Brionna Burlett of Glens Falls has been testing positive for coronavirus.
After each 14-day quarantine she tests negative, but within days she’s positive again.
At this point, Burlett is just desperate to get back to work. But employers aren’t sure how to handle her ever-positive state.
Researchers in other countries have documented cases in which people tested positive after recovering, because the test picked up dead remnants of the virus in their system.
Or the negative tests could have been wrong, said Warren County Director of Public Health Ginelle Jones.
“When there is a negative test result between two positive results, the negative result is most likely a false negative. There are many reasons for false negatives such as accuracy of the test and specimen collection process, from the kit to the lab,” she said in an email.
But researchers have also found that some people’s antibodies vanish within a few months of recovery, suggesting they might be able to catch the virus again.
There are two antibodies that can be found with the coronavirus antibody test. Burlett has one, IgG, but not the other. That created further uncertainty. Two employers hoped they could use her antibody results to show that she was not ill, but the result is not as conclusive as they could have hoped.
She most recently tested positive a week ago. That was her third positive test in nine weeks, and at that point Warren County Health Services decided she didn’t need to be quarantined.
“They consider me a residual positive. They don’t think I’m contagious,” she said.
But she isn’t so sure. Each time she has tested positive, she felt an unusually strong nausea that she has come to consider the hallmark of the virus. Twice, she’s lost her sense of smell.
“They think (for the third positive) maybe I had a stomach virus or something,” she said. “I didn’t have a fever the second time. I did have the nausea, the body aches. It was a little more mild the second time. I am pretty sure I had it again.”
Now she has a job offer at Glens Falls Hospital. She just needs to prove she can’t spread the virus to anyone.
“I just went out for another test,” she said. “I’m trying to get clearance to get out. I haven’t started because I haven’t gotten clearance.”
But she’s done this before.
“Am I always going to test positive?” she said.
It all started in April, when she was working at Glens Falls Center as a direct care aide. At the time, the nursing home had no coronavirus cases, but was checking employees repeatedly to make sure no one was sick. In the middle of a shift, she spiked a fever and was sent home immediately.
She got a test and stayed home while waiting more than a week for the result. She was terribly sick the whole time, so it did not come as a surprise when she got the call on April 8 saying she had tested positive.
“I had really bad nausea, vomiting, a fever, body aches. I lost my sense of taste and smell,” she said, adding that for coronavirus, that counts as mild. “I didn’t have to be hospitalized.”
Warren County officials checked on her every day. They brought her ginger ale and crackers. She would wave to them out the window to show that she was still following quarantine.
When she got better, she went back to work. But then The Pines contacted her, offering her a job on that Glens Falls nursing home’s COVID-positive unit. She accepted, reasoning that she would be safe since she’d already had the virus.
The state required all nursing home workers take regular tests for coronavirus, so The Pines tested her after her third shift in May.
“They weren’t going to do the testing on me because I already had it, but the state said I had to,” she said.
The test came back positive on May 24.
“They called and said, ‘You’re positive,’ and I was like what? I feel fine!” she said. “But a few days later I started showing symptoms.”
It was much more mild than the previous illness, but now her faith in her immunity was shaken.
“I was trying to be brave and go back, but when I was sick I was like, there’s no way I can expose myself again,” she said.
At the end of her second 14-day quarantine, she tested negative.
She had just completed a course on medical records, so she decided to look into jobs that didn’t require direct care. She found a job in nutrition at Glens Falls Hospital, to start later this month.
“But last Monday I had started feeling nauseous again. I know that feeling,” she said.
She got a test.
“Sure enough, it came back positive,” she said. “But they didn’t quarantine me this time, which I found interesting.”
At that point Warren County decided she was not contagious.
“The interpretation of test results can be challenging. In general, cases are considered infectious for 10 days,” Jones said. “While retesting isn’t recommended, we have seen cases that remain positive for over two months. In this scenario, the case is not considered infectious if more than 10 days have lapsed.”
But Burlett still isn’t sure, so she’s self-quarantining.
“We know so little about it and everyone’s still learning,” she said.
