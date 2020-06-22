Woman hampered by continuing to test positive for COVID-19

She most recently tested positive a week ago. That was her third positive test in nine weeks, and at that point Warren County Health Services decided she didn’t need to be quarantined.

“They consider me a residual positive. They don’t think I’m contagious,” she said.

But she isn’t so sure. Each time she has tested positive, she felt an unusually strong nausea that she has come to consider the hallmark of the virus. Twice, she’s lost her sense of smell.

“They think (for the third positive) maybe I had a stomach virus or something,” she said. “I didn’t have a fever the second time. I did have the nausea, the body aches. It was a little more mild the second time. I am pretty sure I had it again.”

Now she has a job offer at Glens Falls Hospital. She just needs to prove she can’t spread the virus to anyone.

“I just went out for another test,” she said. “I’m trying to get clearance to get out. I haven’t started because I haven’t gotten clearance.”

But she’s done this before.

“Am I always going to test positive?” she said.