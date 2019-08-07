The local woman who was part of a group that tried to cover up their involvement in a 2016 boat crash that killed a young girl on Lake George has been sentenced to two jail sentences, one for violating probation in the boat case.
Kristine C. Tiger was sentenced to 7 months in jail for violating probation on a misdemeanor conviction stemming from her actions after the July 25, 2016, boat crash that killed 8-year-old Charlotte McCue. Alexander West, who was operating the boat blamed for the crash, was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and lesser charges and is serving a 5- to 15-year prison sentence.
Tiger and three friends were prosecuted for helping West avoid police and for making false statements to police after the alcohol- and drug-related collision, which not only killed Charlotte but seriously injured her mother.
Witness testimony in West’s trial was that a woman, believed to be Tiger, directed passengers on the boat to keep quiet about what happened as they walked away from the West's damaged boat after abandoning it at a motel.
Tiger pleaded guilty in November 2017 to misdemeanor hindering prosecution, and she was sentenced to 45 days in Warren County Jail, 3 years on probation and 100 hours of community service. Tiger was also barred from using Lake George for the duration of probation.
But Tiger, 30, of Saratoga Springs, violated probation last November, when she was arrested for drunken driving on Quaker Road in Queensbury.
Saratoga County Probation Director Steve Bayle said her probation was terminated, and she was sentenced to the seven-month jail sentence in lieu of probation.
She has completed that sentence, but was later sentenced to jail for the DWI charge that led to her probation violation.
Tiger was sentenced to four weekends in jail and a conditional discharge after she pleaded guilty to the DWI charge, with $1,986 in fines and surcharges imposed as well.
Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said Tiger served what amounted to a one-year jail sentence for the hindering prosecution conviction.
Tiger apologized at her sentencing last year in Lake George Town Court. But her attempts at probation lasted less than 9 months, when Warren County sheriff's officers pulled her over for driving out of her lane and concluded she was driving drunk with a 0.13 percent blood alcohol content.
