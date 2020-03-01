Woman gets probation in heroin case

QUEENSBURY -- A North Country woman who was arrested with a significant quantity of heroin in Queensbury last year was sentenced Wednesday to 5 years on probation.
You have free articles remaining.
Allison Todd, 26, of Potsdam, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for an arrest last March 13 after a traffic stop in Queensbury.
She admitted having more than an eighth of an ounce of the drug, and initially was charged with possession with intent to distribute. Todd agreed to forfeit $335 in cash that was seized.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com