QUEENSBURY -- A Gansevoort woman who was arrested twice in three years for stealing from her employer was sentenced Wednesday to 3 years on probation.

Jennica A. Vance, 31, pleaded guilty last year to felony falsifying business records for a 2017 theft of $777 from the Lodges at Crest Haven, and falsification of records to cover the theft.

Vance worked as an office supervisor and reservation specialist for Northern Hospitality, a company that manages the lakeside resort, since 2015. That hiring occurred months after she was put on probation for a grand larceny conviction in Warren County Court that stemmed from the theft of $57,830 from a Queensbury doctor’s office where she worked.

Warren County Judge John Hall on Wednesday allowed Vance to withdraw her guilty plea for the Lake George theft, and substitute a misdemeanor plea to falsifying business records instead, with an additional term of probation imposed.

